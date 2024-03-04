The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Donald Trump cannot be removed from the presidential ballot in any of the 50 states.

The nation's highest court unanimously reversed Colorado's Supreme Court ruling that barred the former president from appearing on that state's Republican presidential primary ballot.

The state court cited a clause in the US Constitution's 14th Amendment regarding candidates who engage in insurrection and said that it applied to Trump's actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, but the Supreme Court overruled that decision.

"We conclude that states may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office," the ruling said. "But states have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency."

Republican frontrunner

"For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the states," the ruling continued.

"The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand."

The US Supreme Court ruling means that none of the 50 states can keep Trump off the ballot by invoking the insurrection clause.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, responded with a post on Truth Social that said: "Big win for America!"

Super Tuesday

Colorado was the first of three states to block Trump from the primary ballot, but the former president's name remained on the ballot while the case was being heard. Maine and Illinois were the other states that ruled to keep Trump off the ballot.

Monday's ruling means that Trump will appear on all ballots. It comes at a crucial moment in the primary season with Super Tuesday up on Tuesday.

That is when the most US states will hold their primaries or caucuses. This year, 15 states and one US territory will take part in Super Tuesday.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.