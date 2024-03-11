German airline Lufthansa has reported that 1,000 scheduled flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cabin crew strike demanding a 15% wage increase.

Approximately 600 flights are expected to be cancelled at Frankfurt airport on Tuesday and another 400 flights at Munich airport on Wednesday due to a two-day cab in staff strike.

The cancellations will affect an estimated 120,000 passengers, including 70,000 in Frankfurt and 50,000 in Munich.

The Independent Flight Attendants' Union (UFO) had called for a strike last weekend by Lufthansa's cabin crew.

One-time payment

The UFO is demanding a 15% wage increase for Lufthansa's approximately 18,000 cabin crew over an 18-month contract period.

The union also demands a one-time payment of up to €3,000 to combat inflation.

