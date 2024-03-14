By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

Magatte Ndiaye's day usually begins with a fill of "Ndeki", or breakfast in the native Wolof language of Senegal.

It's a routine that sees him through the daily grind of being a VIP driver in the Senegalese capital of Dakar, often without a break for lunch.

The next four weeks are an exception. Like many of the world's estimated two billion Muslims, Magatte has been on a dawn-to-dusk fast since March 11, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

As anyone schooled in the traditions of Ramadan knows, the young man is aware that eating before sunrise and after sunset during this period translates into manifold health benefits alongside instilling a sense of discipline and spiritual connection.

How the body adapts

On the first day, anyone fasting like Magatte is in the transitional phase of his dietary regime. Metabolic regulation is a natural culmination of this change, which then yields a host of other benefits.

"Fasting during Ramadan regulates blood sugar and hormones, mobilises fat, and purifies the body. It promotes increased awareness of nutrition and healthy eating over time," Senegalese nutritionist Jasmina Fall Ndour tells TRT Afrika.

"Even better, young people adapt to the change quickly, and their bodies become more efficient in using energy, all of which can lead to long-term health benefits."

For some people, the challenge from a physiological perspective is sensitive management of this dietary change.

"The main thing to do is to adopt a healthy, balanced diet at the times allowed, i.e. to avoid, as we always say, anything too rich in sugar, salt and fat. Also, one needs to include essential nutrients in the diet," Jasmina advises.

As one of the five pillars of Islam, fasting during Ramadan is distinct from abstinence from food for specific periods for any reason. Adhering to this cycle is, above all, an act of faith and obedience every Muslim must dutifully practise, albeit with a few exceptions.

Physical management

The most striking thing is how the rules of Ramadan fasting align with conventional medicine practitioners' recommendations.

"To the question of whether everyone can observe the Ramadan fast, it should be noted that the effects of fasting can vary from one person to another, depending on factors such as age and general health," nutritionist Jasmina tells TRT Afrika.

So, if there is no medical reason to advise someone against going without food from dawn to dusk, Ramadan fasting is potentially of immense benefit to everyone.

For people who can fast, it is advisable to manage their bodies and efforts, particularly at the very beginning of the fast. Sporting activities that require a lot of energy are not recommended during this time.

Magatte, a keen footballer who plays the sport as a hobby, is taking a month off to avoid wearing out his fasting body.

"You also need to ensure you are adequately hydrated during the hours you are allowed. Also, avoid any physical activity that's too intense, precisely to avoid repercussions and excessive physiological changes," says Jasmina.

Perils of overeating

Nutritionists recommend restraint and discipline for those tempted by the urge to eat and drink a bit of everything quickly after hours of deprivation.

"It's not uncommon to see people overeating in double quick time. Here in Senegal, that seems to be a problem," says Jasmina.

"At the end of a day's fast, choosing foods that restore energy, rehydrate the body and provide us with the necessary nutrients is essential. It's best to start slowly with dates, a little water or herbal teas, and light soups. Give priority to fruit rather than rich food."

The key is to take time eating rather than gulping down a meal. "Why not use prayer times as a break?" suggests the nutrition specialist.

According to the nutritionist, the emphasis should not be on the number of meals or the quantity eaten but on the quality of the food.

"The most crucial thing to remember is to avoid eating large meals. That's the most important information. You should prioritise the balance of small meals, two or even three, as long as they remain balanced," she says.

Fasting in Islam is not only about abstinence from eating and drinking, it also involves not having sexual intercourse during the fasting hours.

Muslims are also required to devote more time to reciting the Quran and performing night prayers.

