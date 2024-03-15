AFRICA
Al-Shabaab attacks hotel near Somalia presidential palace
Clashes between attackers and security forces erupted following the attack on the popular SYL Hotel.
Somalia's central government launched a major offensive against Al Shabab in August 2022. Photo: Others / Others
March 15, 2024

Al-Shabaab terrorist group has stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Thursday. There were several bomb explosions and gunfire.

Clashes between security forces and the attackers erupted following the attack on the popular SYL Hotel, which is located close to the presidential palace.

Many people were injured, including Government Spokesperson Farhan Jimale, journalists and several lawmakers.

Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks in Somalia recently.

Fortified area

Local media reports said some lawmakers were killed in the incident.

The government has yet to issue a statement on the attack.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel as gunfire continued to be heard around the hotel.

The hotel, located in a fortified area, is frequently used by government officials for meetings.

