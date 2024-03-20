The United Nations has released a global ranking of happiness as the world marks the International Happiness Day on March 20.

Libya emerged as Africa's happiest country in the annual World Happiness Report for 2024 published on Wednesday.

It was trailed by Mauritius and South Africa in the continent while Lesotho was ranked the least happiest in Africa.

Finland remained in the top spot globally followed closely by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, while eight African countries occupied the last ten positions of the rankings.

Best possible life

People in 143 countries and territories were asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life.

Results from the past three years are averaged to create a ranking.

In broad terms, life satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa has increased among the young, although youth wellbeing fell in North Africa.

The annual World Happiness Report was launched in 2012 to support the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Top 10 happiest African countries in the global rankings

66 - Libya

70 - Mauritius

83 - South Africa

85 - Algeria

89 - Congo Brazzaville (Republic of Congo)

90 - Mozambique

95 -Gabon

96 - Ivory Coast

97 - Guinea

99 - Senegal

Other African countries in the global rankings:

102 - Nigeria

104 - Cameroon

107 - Morocco

109 - Niger

110 - Burkina Faso

114 - Kenya

120 - Ghana

127 - Egypt

130 - Ethiopia

Ten least happiest African countries in the global rankings:

131 - Tanzania

132 - Comoros

134 - Zambia

135 - Eswatini

136 - Malawi

137 - Botswana

138 - Zimbabwe

139 - Democratic Republic of Congo

140 - Sierra Leone

141 - Lesotho

In the study, scores took into account social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

