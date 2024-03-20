The United Nations has released a global ranking of happiness as the world marks the International Happiness Day on March 20.
Libya emerged as Africa's happiest country in the annual World Happiness Report for 2024 published on Wednesday.
It was trailed by Mauritius and South Africa in the continent while Lesotho was ranked the least happiest in Africa.
Finland remained in the top spot globally followed closely by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, while eight African countries occupied the last ten positions of the rankings.
Best possible life
People in 143 countries and territories were asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life.
Results from the past three years are averaged to create a ranking.
In broad terms, life satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa has increased among the young, although youth wellbeing fell in North Africa.
The annual World Happiness Report was launched in 2012 to support the United Nations' sustainable development goals.
Top 10 happiest African countries in the global rankings
66 - Libya
70 - Mauritius
83 - South Africa
85 - Algeria
89 - Congo Brazzaville (Republic of Congo)
90 - Mozambique
95 -Gabon
96 - Ivory Coast
97 - Guinea
99 - Senegal
Other African countries in the global rankings:
102 - Nigeria
104 - Cameroon
107 - Morocco
109 - Niger
110 - Burkina Faso
114 - Kenya
120 - Ghana
127 - Egypt
130 - Ethiopia
Ten least happiest African countries in the global rankings:
131 - Tanzania
132 - Comoros
134 - Zambia
135 - Eswatini
136 - Malawi
137 - Botswana
138 - Zimbabwe
139 - Democratic Republic of Congo
140 - Sierra Leone
141 - Lesotho
In the study, scores took into account social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.
