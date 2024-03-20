World Happiness Day: The happiest African countries
March 20, 2024

The United Nations has released a global ranking of happiness as the world marks the International Happiness Day on March 20.

Libya emerged as Africa's happiest country in the annual World Happiness Report for 2024 published on Wednesday.

It was trailed by Mauritius and South Africa in the continent while Lesotho was ranked the least happiest in Africa.

Finland remained in the top spot globally followed closely by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, while eight African countries occupied the last ten positions of the rankings.

Best possible life

People in 143 countries and territories were asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life.

Results from the past three years are averaged to create a ranking.

In broad terms, life satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa has increased among the young, although youth wellbeing fell in North Africa.

The annual World Happiness Report was launched in 2012 to support the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Top 10 happiest African countries in the global rankings

  • 66 - Libya

  • 70 - Mauritius

  • 83 - South Africa

  • 85 - Algeria

  • 89 - Congo Brazzaville (Republic of Congo)

  • 90 - Mozambique

  • 95 -Gabon

  • 96 - Ivory Coast

  • 97 - Guinea

  • 99 - Senegal

Other African countries in the global rankings:

  • 102 - Nigeria

  • 104 - Cameroon

  • 107 - Morocco

  • 109 - Niger

  • 110 - Burkina Faso

  • 114 - Kenya

  • 120 - Ghana

  • 127 - Egypt

  • 130 - Ethiopia

Ten least happiest African countries in the global rankings:

  • 131 - Tanzania

  • 132 - Comoros

  • 134 - Zambia

  • 135 - Eswatini

  • 136 - Malawi

  • 137 - Botswana

  • 138 - Zimbabwe

  • 139 - Democratic Republic of Congo

  • 140 - Sierra Leone

  • 141 - Lesotho

In the study, scores took into account social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
