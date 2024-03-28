Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially launched the country's first-ever interest-free commercial Islamic bank.

Islamic banking has the potential to significantly contribute to the development of Uganda's financial sector and attract more Muslims to invest in the country's economy, President Museveni said at the launch of the Salaam Bank in the capital Kampala on Wednesday.

The government does not believe in discrimination and treats all Ugandans equally, regardless of religion or tribe, he said, adding that this attribution has allowed the country to develop socially and economically.

The bank will operate according to Islamic principles. "I encourage you to fight poverty and create wealth,” Museveni remarked.

"Some people were initially opposed to the establishment of Uganda's Islamic University. I said no, let it operate. It has now produced a large number of graduates in various professions, including non-Muslims,'' Museveni said.

“When they told me about Islamic banking, I told them I had no problem with it. I said we should let them operate and that is why we have Salaam Bank now," he explained.

In September last year, the Bank of Uganda granted its first Islamic banking license to Salaam Bank Uganda, a subsidiary of a Djibouti-based bank after parliament passed legislation authorising Islamic banking, which Museveni signed into law, Anadolu news agency reports.

Continent-wide ambition

Sheikh Erias Kigozi, a Ugandan cleric who spoke on behalf of Muslims at the bank's launch, thanked the Ugandan president for being a good leader who cared about Muslims and made it possible for them to have a banking system based on Islamic principles.

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, for his part, also extended warm greetings to President Museveni on behalf of his country's President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

He underscored the inspiring ambition of the Salaam Group to broaden the scope of its activities across Africa. He praised Uganda for having said has ''safe and solid'' financial system.

Salaam Bank Chairman Ibrahim M. Abdirahman said the population, including non-Muslims, has embraced Islamic banking because of its values.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the global Islamic finance industry is expected to grow by around 10% in 2023-2024, despite the economic slowdown, following a similar expansion in 2022.

