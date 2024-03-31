Sunday. March 31, 2024

11:20 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 32,782

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 32,782 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and the Palestinian group.

The toll includes at least 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,298 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.

10:45 GMT – Pope renews call for Gaza ceasefire

Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his calls for the release of Israeli hostages and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as fresh truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas were due to begin.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the Pope said in his Easter message in the Vatican.

03:02 GMT — Israel 'killed hundreds, targeted 1,000+ homes' near Al Shifa

The government media office in Gaza has reported that Israeli forces targeted 1,050 homes near Al Shifa medical complex, killing over 400 Palestinians in the last two weeks.

The office expressed condemnation and criticised the "international silence over this crime".

Separately, Israeli special forces have encircled a residence in Al Baraka area, situated south of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

In the southern region of Gaza, TRT World's correspondent observed Israeli military vehicles advancing towards Mawasi al Qarara via Al Matahin street.

02:30 GMT — Thousands gather for London pro-Palestinian rally

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in London on Saturday, in the latest demonstration in the British capital demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and more aid for the war-ravaged territory.

The event, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began at Russell Square in the city centre before attendees marched to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon rally.

London has seen numerous large-scale pro-Palestinian protests since Israel mounted its military offensive to Gaza on October 7.

02:15 GMT — UK gov't lawyers: Israel breaks international law

The British government allegedly received legal advice from its lawyers that Israel is breaking international law, according to a leaked recording.

Government's lawyers said that Israel has breached international humanitarian law in Gaza but the government has failed to make it public, according to a recording obtained by the Observer newspaper, sister paper to the Guardian.

The Chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns said at a Conservative Party fundraiser on March 13 that legal advice would mean the government has to suspend all arms sales to Israel.

