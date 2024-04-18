AFRICA
1,400 South African students face probe as app detects 'cheating'
A separate group of minor offenders had been issued with warning letters, according to administrators.
The University of South Africa is among the most popular among learners. Photo / Unisa / Others
April 18, 2024

One of South Africa's top universities has launched investigations after it's invigilating app flagged hundreds of cases of academic dishonesty.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) said formal hearings against the 1,456 students started last month for violation of exam rules including plagiarism.

The investigations are aimed at protecting its academic integrity, said Solomon Magano, the vice-principal in charge of institutional development.

A separate group of minor offenders had been issued with warning letters, he added.

Continue studies

Those under investigation are allowed to continue with their studies pending the outcome of the investigation.

"(Students) are allowed to register in the intervening period to ensure that, should they be found not guilty, they are not disadvantaged regarding their studies and academic progress," Magano told journalists on Wednesday.

The university previously scrapped in-person examinations in favour of online examinations and it said it will not rescind the decision.

'Right direction'

"We believe that it is the right direction for the organisation to take and maintain as it is consistent with the global advancements," said Magano.

Some students have previously complained about the invigilator app being faulty but the the university denied the claims, according to local reports.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
