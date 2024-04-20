Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has held a meeting with Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

During the meeting, Tinubu thanked Erdogan for her invitation.

First Lady Erdoğan congratulated Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife for their victory in last year’s election.

During the meeting, Erdogan noted Nigeria’s rich culture and vast population.

First Lady Erdoğan emphasized that Nigeria is an important ally of Türkiye and expressed her belief that relations between the two countries will grow stronger during Tinubu's tenure.

Noting that Türkiye has established sincere relations with African countries, Erdoğan said the country will continue to provide necessary support to the continent.

On her part, Oluremi Tinubu expressed her appreciation for First Lady Erdoğan's special interest in and support for Africa.

Erdogan discussed with Tinubu about the "African Handicrafts and Culture House", where handmade products made by African women are offered for sale and the income is given to African women.

Explaining that Nigeria has a great cultural richness with its hundreds of different ethnic groups and languages, Oluremi Tinubu stated that she would be pleased to promote this richness through the African Handicrafts and Culture House project.

First Lady Erdoğan also told Tinubu about her publications on Africa, "My Travels to Africa", "African Proverbs" and the "African Cookbook".

‘African at heart’

Nigerian First Lady Oluremi Tinubu emphasized that First Lady Erdoğan is ‘an African at heart’ even though she was not born in the continent.

She expressed her satisfaction and gratitude for Erdoğan's special interest in the rich culture of Africa.

Cooperation opportunities were discussed at the meeting, where the projects implemented on the empowerment of women and especially the youth were mutually explained.

In this context, Tinubu shared information about the various activities they carry out in many areas, especially women's empowerment and social assistance.

The importance of education was also emphasised. Tinubu noted that Yunus Emre Institute, which was opened by Emine Erdoğan during her last visit to Nigeria, offers good opportunities in this context.

