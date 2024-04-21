Angola's President Joao Lourenco has raised the minimum monthly net salary for all civil servants to 100,000 kwanzas ($120).

Angola's director of labour Antonio Estote said on Saturday that the president's decree made on April 19 will come into effect on June 1.

Estote said the minimum net salary for civil servants had increased by 30,000 kwanzas ($36) following Lorenco's directive.

Estote added that the net salary for senior military personnel and medical staff members will now be 1.8 million kwanzas (or $2,150).

Teachers and researchers

A cleaner employed by the government will earn a net salary of 100,000 kwanzas ($120), from 69,000 kwanzas ($82) previously.

A university professor, who currently receives a net monthly salary of 669,000 kwanzas ($800), will get a minimum net salary of 1 million kwanzas ($1,195) from June 1.

Teachers and researchers are also among the people who will get a pay rise following the revision of public servants' salaries.

In November 2023, the Angolan government announced the scrapping of taxes for people earning below 100,000 kwanzas ($120) monthly.

Income tax rates

The directive took effect in January 2024. Previously, the exemption was granted to people earning a maximum of 70,000 kwanzas ($85) per month.

Angola charges an income tax of between 10% and 25% on formally employed people, while self-employed people pay a flat-rate tax of 15%.

Angola, a leading oil producer in Africa, has about 812,000 civil servants, according to government records.

