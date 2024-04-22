SPORTS
CAF: Ghana's Dreams hold Egypt's Zamalek to draw
Zamalek dominated the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal in front of a vocal, flag-waving home crowd, but could not score.
Zamalek of Egypt held to 0-0 draw by Dreams of Ghana in CAF Confederation. Photo: Zamalek/X / Others
April 22, 2024

Dreams of Ghana exceeded expectations by drawing 0-0 away to Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday in a CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg in Cairo.

The Ghanaians were underdogs against the vastly experienced Egyptians, who have won 11 CAF titles in four competitions from 1984.

Zamalek dominated from start to finish in front of a vocal, flag-waving crowd, but could not score with Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri coming close to breaking the deadlock numerous times.

Breaking deadlock

Jaziri was particularly strong in the air, but every time he connected with a cross it flew over the bar at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zamalek introduced Nigerian Samson Akinyoola at half-time and he squandered a great chance to break the deadlock at the start of the second half, hitting the side netting from close range.

A lack of clinical finishing has marred many CAF club knockout matches this season and this game was no exception.

Dreams' dream

Zamalek had 25 goal attempts, but only six on target. It took Dreams 84 minutes to have an attempt on target -- a weakly-struck Abdul Aziz Issah free-kick.

A desperate goalmouth scramble in adde d time ended with the ball rebounding off the Dreams bar and the final whistle followed soon after.

Dreams, who host the return match in Kumasi on April 28, are hoping to become the first Ghanaian winners of a CAF club competition since Hearts of Oak won the maiden Confederation Cup in 2004.

SOURCE:AFP
