At least 2,500 killed, injured or abducted in Haiti: UN
The United Nations has said that at least 2,500 people in Haiti have been killed, injured or abducted since the start of 2024.
Haiti has been grappling with gang violence, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. / Photo: AA
April 23, 2024

At least 2,500 people have been killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti due to gang violence so far this year, the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing to the UN Security Council on Haiti, Catherine Russell described the situation in the country as "catastrophic," warning that it grows worse by the day.

"Five and a half million people, including three million children – or two in every three children across the country – need humanitarian assistance," she said.

Russell reiterated that years of political turmoil and devastating economic conditions have led to the proliferation of armed groups.

Support

"Today, an estimated 2.7 million people, including 1.6 million women and children, live in areas under their effective control," she said.

She also said the UN has verified more than 400 grave rights violations against children in Haiti, and revealed that more than 180,000 children are now internally displaced.

The executive director called for increased regional and international support for the nation.

"But even if all the right steps are taken to quell this crisis, it will not be solved quickly. We must deliver comprehensive political and financial support, now and over the long term," she added.

Political deadlock

A political deadlock and surging gang violence in the country escalated after President Jovenel Moise's assassination in 2021.

Thousands have been killed in the conflict, while hundreds of thousands have fled the country.​​​​​​​

