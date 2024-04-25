AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Zambian mother pulls toddler from jaws of leopard in dramatic rescue
The mother, Tidah Mubanga, said the attack happened while they were sleeping on their farm.
The attack happened near a popular wildlife park. Photo / Reuters
April 25, 2024

A mother rescued her two-year-old toddler from the jaws of a leopard in northern Zambia as one of Africa’s rich wildlife habitats recorded another fresh case of human-wildlife conflict.

The incident happened Sunday in a remote location called Nabwalya Chiefdom, a settlement around North Luangwa National Park, which is home to a significant population of Africa’s “Big Five” wild animals.

The toddler is nursing serious wounds at Chilonga Mission General Hospital in Mpika District, where Nabwalya is located.

Her mother, Tidah Mubanga, said the attack happened while they were sleeping on their farm.

Out of danger

Mubanga said she noticed the predator pulling her child's head and that she then started pulling the child from the animal until she was successful.

Chilonga Mission General Hospital Medical Superintendent Bertin Kalengai said upon receiving the patient, the hospital was able to stop the bleeding and save the child's life.

The medic added that the victim was now out of danger and responding well to treatment.

Kalengai said this was the third case of wild animal attacks the hospital was handling from Nabwalya this year alone, the other two being crocodile bites, with both victims still recovering in the hospital.

Stop attacks

Mpika District Commissioner David Siame visited the toddler Wednesday and in confirming the incident said he will work with the nation’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife to ensure that the attacks are stopped.

"I’m aware that our people are living in fear due to animal attacks, but the government has not given the situation in Nabwalya a blind eye. We are working on measures to curb the attacks,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
