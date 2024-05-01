Authorities ordered the evacuation of thousands of people on Wednesday after eruptions at a remote Indonesian volcano triggered tsunami fears, with ash spreading as far as neighbouring Malaysia, officials and local media reported.

Spewing ash from Mount Ruang, the country's southernmost stratovolcano located in North Sulawesi province, has also forced at least seven airports to close, according to a notice from state-run air traffic control provider AirNav Indonesia.

Mount Ruang erupted three times on Tuesday, blasting lava and ash more than 5 kilometres (3.2 miles) into the sky and forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for 12,000 residents, the country’s meteorological agency BMKG said.

The agency shared a map on Wednesday that showed volcanic ash had reached as far as eastern Malaysia.

Rescue efforts

A rescue ship and a warship were dispatched to help evacuate thousands from adjoining Tagulandang island following a warning about parts of the volcano falling into the sea, potentially causing a tsunami.

The volcano was still billowing ash and smoke above the crater, with the alert level at its highest in a four-tiered system.

Authorities have called on locals to remain outside of a 7-kilometre (4.4-mile) exclusion zone.

Since April 16, volcanic eruptions in North Sulawesi province have left dozens of flights cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers, as authorities closed the Sam Ratulangi Airport.

Positioned on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," Indonesia, the largest populated Muslim country, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

