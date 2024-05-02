AFRICA
Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed: Kenya's first female Air Force chief
Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed's appointment is being hailed as a big win for Kenyan women.
Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed's promotion is part of several military appointments. / Others
May 2, 2024

Kenya's Air Force will be led by a woman for the first time after Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed was named as its new head.

It is also the first time that a woman will head any of the three services of the armed forces - namely navy, army and air force.

She replaces John Mugaravai Omenda who was promoted to Vice Chief of the Defence Forces and the rank of lieutenant general in appointments announced on Thursday.

Her appointment as air force chief is being hailed as a big win for Kenyan women, according to Kenyan newspaper The Star.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
