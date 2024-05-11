Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a retired judge to lead an inquiry into the management of the capital, Harare, amid local media reports on abuse of funds.

The inquiry will investigate the city's financial affairs and accounting systems over the last seven years, according to an announcement on Friday.

The five-member team will be led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda and has six months to complete its work, although it could ask for a three-month extension if needed. Its findings will be presented to the president for action.

Harare City Council is run by Jacob Mafume, a mayor from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party. He has not commented on the formation of the inquiry commission.

The inquiry will investigate the city's compliance with laws on management of public funds, its management of sources of revenues and procedures of sale and leases of council's properties to private firms.

