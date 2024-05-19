Türkiye sending night vision search helicopter, 32 rescuers to help Iran in search operation

Türkiye's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) announced on Sunday that the country is sending a night vision search and rescue helicopter and 32 rescuers following a request from Iran.

"Iran has requested a night vision search and rescue helicopter from Türkiye" through the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the agency said on X.

"Thirty-two search and rescue mountaineers from the Van and Erzurum branches of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and 6 vehicles are en route to the area," it added.

Also: "15 mountaineer search and rescue personnel from Ankara, Diyarbakir, and Konya are on standby," the agency said, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

Azerbaijan offers help to search Raisi's helicopter

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has said his country could help with rescue efforts to find the helicopter of President Ebrahim Raisi, whose aircraft was reportedly involved in an accident.

Iranian state television announced that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in Iran's western province of East Azerbaijan.

Raisi visited the province on Sunday to inaugurate a dam on the border between the two countries, accompanied by Aliyev.

Biden briefed about Iran presidential helicopter crash – White House

The US State Department announced on Sunday that they are closely monitoring developments regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which reportedly made a "hard landing."

"We are closely following reports of a possible hard landing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister. We have no further comment at this time," spokesperson of the US State Department said

Iraq offers help in search of presidential helicopter

Iraq has instructed its interior ministry, the Red Crescent and other relevant bodies to offer help to neighbouring Iran and assist in the search after the Iranian president's helicopter crashed in mountainous terrain, the Iraqi government said in a statement on Sunday.

Iranian state media reports foreign minister was on board helicopter

Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian was also in a helicopter carrying President Raisi that suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, the Iranian state television said, adding that search operation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Iran's Fars News Agency has called on Iranians to pray for President Raisi following reports of helicopter crash.

Helicopter crash: Main story

A helicopter in the convoy of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, without immediately elaborating.

Raisi was travelling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them.

Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, formerly led the country's judiciary. He is viewed as a protégé of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after he leaves the role.

Raisi won Iran's 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.