An umbrella of Nigeria's labour unions has rejected the government's proposal to set the minimum wage at 54,000 naira ($38).

Last week, the government proposed a minimum wage of 48,000 naira ($34), which was rejected by the unions.

On Tuesday, the parties met again, with the government offering a new proposal of 54,000 naira, but the labour unions' representatives rejected the new figure.

The labour unions say they will not take any amount less than 100,000 naira ($70) as minimum wage.

Economic hardship

Currently, Nigeria's minimum wage is 30,000 naira ($21).

The West African nation has grappled with economic hardship due to high prices of food and fuel.

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to be patient with him, promising that his policies, including the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy, would eventually ease the country's financial struggles.

