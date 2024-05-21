BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigerian labour unions reject $38 minimum wage offer
An umbrella of labour unions in Nigeria has rejected the government's proposal to set the minimum wage at 54,000 naira ($38).
Nigerian labour unions reject $38 minimum wage offer
Nigeria has grappled with economic hardship due to high prices of food and fuel. / Photo: Reuters
May 21, 2024

An umbrella of Nigeria's labour unions has rejected the government's proposal to set the minimum wage at 54,000 naira ($38).

Last week, the government proposed a minimum wage of 48,000 naira ($34), which was rejected by the unions.

On Tuesday, the parties met again, with the government offering a new proposal of 54,000 naira, but the labour unions' representatives rejected the new figure.

The labour unions say they will not take any amount less than 100,000 naira ($70) as minimum wage.

Economic hardship

Currently, Nigeria's minimum wage is 30,000 naira ($21).

The West African nation has grappled with economic hardship due to high prices of food and fuel.

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to be patient with him, promising that his policies, including the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy, would eventually ease the country's financial struggles.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us