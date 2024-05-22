Wednesday May 22, 2024

07:00 GMT — The United Nations suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah due to a lack of supplies and an untenable security situation caused by Israel’s expanding military aggression.

The UN warned that humanitarian operations across the territory were nearing collapse.

Earlier, a UN official said that humanitarian assistance has not been carried via a temporary pier in Gaza since Saturday after it became operational May 17.

06:55 GMT — Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at top French university

Students at ENS Paris set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Some 40 students launched the encampment by pitching tents to protest Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza and ENS's ties with Israeli institutions.

The encampment area was symbolically renamed in honour of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed this year in Israel's war on Gaza.

06:46 GMT — Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Israel walked back its decision to shut down an Associated Press live video feed of war-torn Gaza on Tuesday, following a protest from the US news agency and concern from the White House.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said he had revoked an earlier order that accused the AP of breaching a new ban on providing rolling footage of Gaza to Qatar-based satellite channel Al Jazeera.

"I have now ordered to cancel the operation and return the equipment to the AP agency," Karhi said in a statement, after Washington called on Israel to reverse the move.

06:19 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of suppressing Gaza coverage by restricting Associated Press’s operations

Hamas accused Israel of attempting to hide the Israeli army’s crimes in Gaza from the international community by shutting down a live feed of the Associated Press (AP) news agency showing a view of the enclave.

Officials from the Israeli Communications Ministry seized a camera and broadcasting equipment from the AP office in Sderot in southern Israel. They accused the news agency of violating Israel’s foreign broadcaster law by providing images to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.

In a statement, Hamas characterised the Israeli authorities’ seizure of AP’s equipment as a “random and oppressive action against press freedom.”

05:48 GMT — Israeli forces raid Jenin, kill 8 Palestinians

The Israeli army raided the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank early Tuesday, triggering clashes with Palestinians that left eight dead.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large force stormed the city amid intense overflights of Israeli drones.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that eight Palestinians were killed and 21 others were injured, including two in serious condition.

05:37 GMT — Ireland may recognise state of Palestine to chagrin of Israel

The Irish government is set to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, a move strongly opposed by Israel, a source familiar with the matter has said.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, possibly in a coordinated announcement, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

04:40 GMT — Norway says it is 'obligated’ to arrest Netanyahu if ICC warrant confirmed

Norway has become the first European country to announce that it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if warrants issued by a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) are confirmed.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said if arrest warrants are issued against Netanyahu and Gallant on behalf of the Hague Tribunal, they will be obliged to arrest them if they arrive in Norway.

A Norwegian online newspaper said Eide confirmed that Netanyahu risks being extradited if he visits Norway.

04:20 GMT — Trump foreign policy adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials

The United States should slap sanctions on International Criminal Court officials who seek an arrest warrant for hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a top foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said after meeting the Israeli leader.

Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's fourth and final national security adviser, made the comments in a West Jerusalem interview with Reuters news agency after meeting Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during a multi-day visit to the US ally.

O'Brien, who said Trump would be briefed on the results of the trip, discussed what he called the ICC's "irrational decision" to issue a warrant for Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, along with three Palestinian Hamas leaders, in his meetings with the Israeli officials.

For our live updates from Monday, May 21,click here.