Nigeria power grid shut down as labour unions strike
Nigeria's umbrella of trade unions has commenced industrial strike over minimum wage dispute.
Nigerian labour unions say they will not take any amount less than 100,000 naira ($70) as minimum wage. / Photo: AP
June 3, 2024

Nigeria's main labour unions have shut down the country's national grid to begin an indefinite strike over failure by the government to agree a new minimum wage, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said on Monday.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – two of the country's biggest unions – said on May 1 that they would down tools if a new minimum wage was not agreed by the end of the month.

They declared an indefinite strike on Friday after wage talks collapsed and said the strike would last until a new minimum wage was in place.

Last month, an umbrella of Nigeria's labour unions rejected the government's proposal to set the minimum wage at 54,000 naira ($38).

'Nothing less than $70'

The government had proposed a minimum wage of 48,000 naira ($34), which was rejected by the unions.

The labour unions say they will not take any amount less than 100,000 naira ($70) as minimum wage.

Currently, Nigeria's minimum wage is 30,000 naira ($21).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
