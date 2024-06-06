Thursday, June 6, 2024

1445 GMT — Israel used US-made bombs to conduct an overnight air strike on a UN school-turned-makeshift-shelter that killed dozens of people, according to a report.

Footage from the scene reviewed by CNN found fragments from at least two US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bombs (SDB) at the school in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

About 6,000 people had sought shelter from Israel's war there, according to the UN's Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA).

CNN said its analysis of the bomb debris was reviewed by explosive experts. The findings are the second in as many weeks that have found that US-supplied munitions were used to carry out attacks on displaced Palestinians.

1506 GMT — Two dozen of Israeli soldiers injured in past day: military

At least 24 Israeli soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours, including six in Gaza, the military has said.

The army, however, did not specify where other soldiers were wounded, but public broadcaster KAN said that eight soldiers were injured near the border with Lebanon.

1445 GMT — Indonesia slams illegal Israeli settlers’ raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia has condemned the illegal Israeli settlers' "provocative" raid on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement on X, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry described the raid as "provocative" and harmful to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The ministry called for an immediate cessation of all violations and violence by Israel, including in Gaza.

1444 GMT — EU top diplomat urges probe into Israel's Gaza school strike

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for a probe into an Israeli strike on a UN-run school in Gaza that medics said killed at least 37 people.

"Reports coming from Gaza time and again show that violence and suffering are still the only reality for hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. This appalling news must be independently investigated," Borrell wrote on X.

1422 GMT — Israel’s UN shelter strike in Gaza ‘flagrant violation’ of law: Jordan

Jordan has condemned an Israeli airstrike on a UN shelter in central Gaza as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

"We condemn in the strongest terms the continuous and systematic targeting of shelters for Palestinian refugees in Gaza and UN facilities,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These actions and crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, contradict all human and moral values and represent war crimes against the international community as a whole,” it added.

1408 GMT — UN chief grieves for staff hit, displaced by Israel in Gaza

The UN chief has commemorated UN staffers killed or displaced by Israel's ongoing "military operations" in Gaza, reiterating his demand for "full accountability for each and every one of these deaths."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the grim, historic nature of the toll Israel's war has taken on UN personnel, saying the death toll represents "by far the highest number of our personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of United Nations, a reality we can never accept."

"Our UNRWA personnel lived and died as representatives of the international community in Gaza, and that community deserves an explanation," he told a commemoration ceremony at the UN's New York headquarters, referring to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency.

1338 GMT — Iraq’s Islamic Resistance ops against Israel to rise: Houthis

The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al Houthi, has said the group's operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against Israel would intensify.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.

The Israeli military denied the claim.

1334 GMT — 'Urgent' to back ICJ on Israel measures: Spanish PM

The Spanish prime minister has called on all states to support the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the implementation of the provisional measures against Israel.

Pedro Sanchez's remarks came after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced Spain’s decision to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Spain is "committed to peace, prosperity, and international legality," Sanchez stressed at the closing of the general assembly of the Spanish Business Confederation of the Social Economy in Madrid, and said: "Given the failure of the Israeli government to comply with the request of the International Court of Justice to stop the war, and in support of respect for international law and the United Nations, we intervene in the procedure initiated by South Africa."

1226 GMT — Israel hit Gaza school 'without warning': UNRWA chief

The UN Palestinian refugee agency's chief has said that Israel had carried out a strike on one of its Gaza schools "without prior warning" to thousands of displaced sheltering there.

"Another horrific day in Gaza," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media platform X.

"Another UNRWA school turned shelter attacked," Lazzarini said, adding that the agency had earlier provided Israeli forces with the building's coordinates. "This time in Nuseirat, in the Middle Areas, hit overnight by the Israeli Forces without prior warning to the displaced or UNRWA," he said

1216 GMT — 'Positive signs' from Hamas on Gaza truce: Egypt

Egypt has received "positive signs" from Hamas over a proposed Gaza truce and hostage release deal, state-linked Al Qahera News reported citing a high-level source.

"Hamas leaders have informed us that they are studying the truce proposal seriously and positively," it quoted the unnamed source as saying, adding that Hamas was expected to respond "in the coming days".

1218 GMT — Israel claims to withdraw army brigade from Rafah

The Israeli army has claimed to have withdrawn a brigade from Rafah city in southern Gaza.

A military statement said the Bislamach Brigade was pulled out from the city after completing its attacks in Rafah.

The army now has five brigades in the crowded city.

1152 GMT — Save the Children 'horrified' at attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Global charity Save the Children's country director in the occupied Palestinian territory has decried the latest Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in Gaza, killing at least 39 people.

"Save the Children is horrified at yet another attack on a UN-run school in #Gaza that has killed dozens, including children," the NGO said in a statement on X, quoting Xavier Joubert.

"We're in a never-ending loop of killing, condemnations, and inaction. Civilians in Gaza are paying the heaviest price."

1143 GMT — Five Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah tunnel explosion: Hamas

Hamas said five Israeli soldiers have been in a tunnel explosion in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters had detonated a tunnel shaft near Tal Zourob in western Rafah, leaving five soldiers dead.

Hamas also claimed to have attacked with anti-tank shells two Israeli tanks and two bulldozers east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

1032 GMT — Israeli judge at ICJ resigns from genocide case

Israel’s representative on the panel of judges hearing the genocide case against Israel at the world’s top court has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons, according to a letter he sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen by The Associated Press.

Justice Aharon Barak, a former attorney general and peace negotiator who served as chief justice of Israel’s highest court from 1995 to 2006, wrote to Netanyahu, telling him that he had sent the president of the International Court of Justice a resignation letter.

"My resignation is for personal and family reasons," he wrote to Netanyahu.

1031 GMT –– Mediators press Israel, Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan

Talks involving Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators aimed at reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza war were still underway but had shown no sign of a breakthrough, two Egyptian security sources said.

The talks began on Wednesday, when CIA director William Burns met senior officials from Qatar and Egypt in Doha to discuss a proposal that US President Joe Biden publicly endorsed last week. Biden described the three-phase plan as an Israeli initiative.

The talks in Qatar were aimed at finding a formula that could reassure Hamas over its demand for guarantees that the deal would deliver a complete cessation of hostilities in Gaza and a full Israeli withdrawal from the territory, the Egyptian sources said.

1027 GMT –– UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Gaza amid severe water shortages

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned of a cholera outbreak in Gaza amid severe water shortages due to Israeli bombardment.

"With minimal access to clean water in Gaza Strip and harsh summer heat continuing, there’s a risk of disease outbreaks and dehydration," UNRWA said in a statement.

"There is a real concern that cholera may become prevalent, further deteriorating inhumane living conditions."

1019 GMT –– War death toll in Gaza surges to 36,654: Health Ministry

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that at least 36,654 people have been killed in the territory during nearly eight months of Israel's war on the besieged enclave.

The toll includes at least 68 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,309 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

1005 GMT –– Amnesty EU urges France to stop 'repressing' Palestine solidarity protests

France must stop repressing "spontaneous" pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the country, the Amnesty International's European Institutions Office has said.

"French authorities must abandon repressive reactions to spontaneous Palestine solidarity assemblies," the NGO said on X. "All peaceful protests are protected under international human rights law & must be facilitated by the authorities, even if they have not been formally notified in advance."

It argued that since Israel's assault on Rafah on May 6, spontaneous assemblies and marches have taken place throughout France to express concern and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

0936 GMT –– Belgium says 'devastating' air strike on UNRWA school in Gaza 'appalling, unacceptable' act of violence

The Belgian foreign minister described the recent air strike on a school owned by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza as "appalling and unacceptable."

"The devastating airstrike on a #UNRWA school in #Gaza is an appalling and unacceptable act of violence," Hadja Lahbib said on X.

She urged on all sides to "respect civilian infrastructure," while adding: "This tragedy reminds us of the urgency to end the violence."

0926 GMT –– WHO highlights catastrophic situation of healthcare in Rafah

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the severe situation of healthcare in Rafah, southern Gaza where Israel entered on May 6 despite international opposition.

Israeli forces have time and again attacked and besieged medical facilities in the last eight months of conflict in the Palestinian territory.

"Intense hostilities have severely crippled health care provision in Rafah where tens of thousands of vulnerable people still remain," director general of the organization Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

0900 GMT –– 40 killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat school: Palestinian officials

The director of the Palestinian government media office in Gaza Ismail al Thawabta and a Palestinian health ministry official in the enclave told Reuters news agency 40 people were killed and 73 were wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat school in Gaza.

The two officials added that 14 children and 9 women were killed in the strike.

0859 GMT –– Another Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

A young Palestinian died of wounds from Israeli fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Yabad, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the victim as Hafez Abu Baker, 24.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the town in the northern West Bank at dawn and stormed several homes in the area.

The new fatality brought the Palestinian death toll to 528, including 132 children, from Israeli army fire in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.

0823 GMT –– Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case over Israel's actions in Gaza

Spain will join South Africa's genocide case before International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

Spain is the second European nation after Ireland to join the case, which has also been joined by countries including Chile and Mexico.

0804 GMT –– Indiscriminate Israeli attacks clearly 'war crimes': Norway NGO

Tel Aviv's "indiscriminate attacks" on Palestinian children and women are "clearly Israeli war crimes," said the head of a Norwegian non-governmental organisation.

"It is obscene to continue waging war through refugee camps," Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said on X.

"Even if Hamas committed the war crime of hiding fighters among displaced civilians, these continued, indiscriminate attacks killing scores of children and women are clearly Israeli war crimes," he added.

0743 GMT –– Israeli soldier killed, 8 others injured near border with Lebanon

One Israeli reservist soldier was killed and eight others injured in an attack by the Hezbollah group near the border with Lebanon, the Israeli army said.

It identified the slain soldier as Staff Sgt. (res.) Rafael Kauders, 39, of the army's Alon Brigade's 5030th Battalion.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the incident is likely caused by drones fired by the Hezbollah group on the Hurfeish town in northern Israel. KAN added that 10 were injured, including eight soldiers.

0741 GMT –– 'Time for economic sanctions, arms embargo' on Israel, says Belgian minister

Belgium's development minister called for imposing "economic sanctions and arms embargo" on Israel, as an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in central Gaza killed dozens of people.

"Once again, innocent children are the victim of ruthless violence. This cannot be justified," Caroline Gennez said on X. "International pressure on Israeli government must be stepped up: time for economic sanctions and arms embargo."

"Violence only leads to more violence," Gennez warned.

0648 GMT –– Israel intensifies air strikes on different areas in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army's warplanes carried out a series of intensive air strikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon, following the Hezbollah group's hitting of an Israeli settlement that left casualties.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli warplanes struck a house in the town of Aadchit.

A Lebanese scouts society in southern Lebanon also said it took part in the rescue mission for people following Israeli airstrikes on the towns of Seddiqine and Kounine. In another air strike, the Israeli fighter jets destroyed a three-floor building on the road of Wadi Jilou that left heavy damage in the surrounding buildings.

0021 GMT — Israel kills 39 displaced Palestinians in Gaza school massacre

Israel has killed at least 39 Palestinians and wounded dozens after attacking a school housing displaced people in Nuseirat in the central besieged Gaza, Palestinian authorities said.

Without offering any evidence, Israel claimed to have killed several Palestinian fighters in what it said was a "precise strike".

The Israeli military published a graphic of the school, which clearly had "UN" on its roof.

But the official media in Gaza accused the Israeli military of carrying out a "horrific massacre... that shames humanity", adding the 39 victims and dozens of wounded were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The hospital reported an electrical generator failure earlier in the night, which risked complicating the treatment of patients.

Prior to the Israeli massacre, the hospital had received at least 70 dead and more than 300 wounded since Tuesday, mostly women and children, following the Israeli strikes in central Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The international charity said that the hospital in Deir al Balah is struggling to treat "a huge influx of patients, many of them arriving with severe burns, shrapnel wounds, fractures, and other traumatic injuries."

0001 GMT — Some 90% of Gaza children lack food needed for healthy growth

UNICEF said that nine out of 10 children in besieged Gaza could not eat nutrients from enough food groups to ensure their healthy growth and development.

"In the Gaza Strip, months of hostilities and restrictions on humanitarian aid have collapsed the food and health systems, resulting in catastrophic consequences for children and their families," UNICEF said.

It said that five sets of data collected between December 2023 and April 2024 had found that 9 out of 10 children in the blockaded enclave, which has been pounded by Israeli carnage since last October, are suffering from severe food poverty, meaning that they are surviving on two or fewer food groups per day.

"This is evidence of the horrific impact the conflict and restrictions are having on families' ability to meet children's food needs – and the speed at which it places children at risk of life-threatening malnutrition," UNICEF said.

Israel is accused of putting a limit on humanitarian supplies for civilians in Gaza.

With pockets of famine emerging in Gaza, with some children dying from malnutrition and dehydration, even Israel's staunchest allies have increased pressure on it to do more to let in food.

2001 GMT — Israeli crimes in Gaza 'total destruction' of civilians — Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Israeli onslaught in besieged Gaza "the total destruction of the civilian population."

Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the management of global news agencies including Anadolu Agency's Yusuf Ozhan in St. Petersburg that what is happening in the blockaded Palestinian enclave "does not look like a war but a total destruction of civilian population."

He reiterated Russia's position — the establishment of two states, Palestine and Israel, noting that Moscow recognised the Palestinian state during the Soviet era.

The Russian leader also praised the efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying his contribution to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians is "noticeable."

"We know that President Erdogan is making energetic efforts to achieve a solution."

2104 GMT — Israeli War Cabinet postpones sending delegation for talks in Doha

The Israeli War Cabinet has decided to postpone sending a negotiating delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, until it gets a response from Hamas on the proposal pushed by US President Joe Biden, said state-run media.

"The War Cabinet has decided to postpone sending the delegation to Doha until Hamas responds to the Israeli proposal revealed by President Biden," the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said.

The authority did not specify when the decision was made, although the War Cabinet's latest meeting was held at the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday to discuss the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hawkish Netanyahu has sent mixed signals to Biden's proposal while his extremist partners have categorically rejected American president's truce plan.

1830 GMT — Pro-Palestine demonstrators arrested at Stanford University

Stanford University has said 13 people were arrested as law enforcement removed pro-Palestine demonstrators who occupied a campus building, with the school saying there was damage inside and outside a building that houses the university president and provost offices.

The takeover began near dawn on the last day of classes for the spring quarter.

Some protesters barricaded themselves inside while others linked arms outside, The Stanford Daily reported.

The group chanted, "Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine."

The student newspaper said one of its reporters was among those detained. Within about three hours, officers had broken into the building and began taking people into custody.

