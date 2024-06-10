Monday, 10 June, 2024

0752 GMT — Israeli forces continued to attack Palestinian refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, with accounts of eyewitnesses saying that soldiers damaged sewage and water systems and cut off electricity during their pre-dawn raids, with some reports of clashes with residents who attempted to thwart the inhumane acts.

The Israeli army conducted two large-scale raids on the Al Fara refugee camp in Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, leaving the camp after midnight but returning within two hours in the morning, according to a Palestinian source.

"The Israeli army began a large-scale operation at midnight, raiding homes and damaging property in the camp," Assem Mansour, head of the Popular Committee in Al Fara, told Anadolu.

He added that the forces had destroyed the camp's infrastructure, including sewage, electricity, and water networks, and that the power had been cut off since early on Monday morning.

0943 GMT — Death toll has risen to 37,124 in Gaza: health ministry

In a statement on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said more than 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,712 have been injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7.

0939 GMT — Israeli army detains 30 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained at least 30 Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Most of the arrests took place in Bethlehem, while the rest occurred in the cities of Jerusalem, Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit, and Tubas, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 9,155 the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the occupied territory since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

0937 GMT — Over half of Gaza's buildings destroyed: UN

The UN reported that more than half of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

"More than half of all buildings have been destroyed," the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on X, citing data from the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT).

Stating the destruction in Gaza is "indescribable," it added: "Clearing the rubble will take years. Healing from the psychological trauma of this war will take even longer.”

Reiterating its call for a cease-fire, the statement said: "This suffering must end."

0842 GMT — Bodies of Palestinians recovered following Israeli army withdrawal from central Gaza

Emergency teams in Gaza retrieved bodies of Palestinians following a five-day limited incursion by the Israeli army into the eastern regions of Deir al Balah, central Gaza, sources and witnesses said.

The military withdrew from the city, but Palestinians attempting to return to their homes were targeted, leading to multiple casualties.

Emergency teams were able to access the areas previously occupied by the Israeli military and recover the bodies.

The military also demolished numerous homes and razed several residential and agricultural zones.

0716 GMT — Hamas official urges US to pressure Israel to end war on Gaza

A senior Hamas official urged the United States to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza, ahead of the planned visit on Monday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region to push forward ceasefire efforts.

"We call upon the US administration to put pressure on the occupation to stop the war on Gaza and the Hamas movement is ready to deal positively with any initiative that secures an end to the war," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.

0630 GMT — 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank cities

At least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the northern occupied West Bank cities of Tulkarm and Tubas.

Tulkarm’s Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital confirmed to Anadolu the death of a 21-year-old Palestinian, Youssef Abdel Daim, by the Israeli army fire.

Another Palestinian was also killed and four others were injured during an Israeli army raid in the Al Fara camp near Tubas.

Palestine’s official news agency WAFA reported that medical teams transported a critically injured person from the Al Fara camp to the hospital, where doctors later announced his death.

0525 GMT — Blinken set to travel to Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Egypt and Israel at a critical time as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the war does not expand onto Lebanon.

Blinken is set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo before travelling to Israel later on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to a State Department schedule.

The visit comes after US President Joe Biden on May 31 outlined a three-phase ceasefire proposal from Israel that envisions a permanent end to hostilities, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

0030 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticised War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz for resigning from the emergency government.

Gantz announced his resignation earlier in the day, citing fundamental differences in the strategic approach and claiming that Netanyahu "prevents us from reaching true victory" in the war on Gaza.

War Council observer Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff, also announced his resignation.

Netanyahu said in a post on X that “Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. Benny, now is not the time to abandon the fight, it is the time to combine forces.”

“My door will stay open to any Zionist party that is willing to share the burden and help bring victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he added.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asked to join the War Cabinet after Gantz's resignation.

“In light of Gantz's retirement, I have directed a request to the Prime Minister asking to join the War Cabinet. It is time to make brave decisions, to get real deterrence, and to bring security to the South, the North, and all of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

0216 GMT — UN food agency pauses its aid work at US pier in Gaza over security concerns, in latest setback

The director of the UN World Food Programme said they “paused” distribution of humanitarian aid from an American-built pier off Gaza, saying she was “concerned about the safety of our people" after what had been one of the deadliest days of the war there.

Saturday saw both an Israeli military assault that freed four hostages but left 274 Palestinians and one Israeli commando dead, and, Cindy McCain said, two of WFP's warehouses in Gaza had been “rocketed” and a staffer injured.

UN announcement of the pause appears the latest setback for the US sea route, set up to try to bring more aid to Gaza's starving people.

The US Agency for International Development described the pause as a step to allow for a security review by the humanitarian community in Gaza. USAID works with the World Food Programme and their humanitarian partners in Gaza to distribute food and other aid coming from the US-operated pier.

0200 GMT — US calls for UN Security Council vote on backing Gaza ceasefire plan

The United States announced Sunday it has requested a UN Security Council vote on its draft resolution backing a plan for an "immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages" between Israel and Hamas.

"Today, the United States called for the Security Council to move towards a vote... supporting the proposal on the table," said Nate Evans, spokesman for the US delegation, without specifying a vote date.

0100 GMT — Number of Palestinians killed in Israeli Nuseirat raid rises to 274

At least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said. The Israeli military said its forces came under heavy fire and responded during the complex daytime operation in central Gaza.

0011 GMT — 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on residential building in Gaza

At least six Palestinians including a child and two women were killed and a number of others injured due to an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Gaza City.

“Our teams in Gaza Governorate managed to retrieve six martyrs, including a child and two women, one of whom was pregnant, and several injured individuals following an air strike by occupation aircraft on a residential building in Gaza City,” said the Gaza Civil Defense Agency.

“The residential building, consisting of four floors, belongs to the Al-Areer family, located in the Al-Emal market area in Gaza,” added the statement.

For our live updates from Sunday, June 9, 2024, click here.