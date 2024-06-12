TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president arrives in Spain for the 8th intergovernmental summit
Türkiye, Spain to hold 8th intergovernmental summit, which will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez.
Turkish president arrives in Spain for the 8th intergovernmental summit
After his arrival, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela. / Photo: AA
June 12, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Spain to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries, his office has announced.

Erdogan was welcomed at the Madrid Torrejon Airport on Wednesday by Fernando Mariano Sampedro Marcos, Spanish state secretary for the EU, as well as Spain's Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, and other officials.

After his arrival, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela.

The president was accompanied by a large delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with the talks to be chaired by Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has said that the summit is seen as an indication of deepening ties between the two nations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us