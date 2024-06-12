Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Spain to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries, his office has announced.

Erdogan was welcomed at the Madrid Torrejon Airport on Wednesday by Fernando Mariano Sampedro Marcos, Spanish state secretary for the EU, as well as Spain's Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, and other officials.

After his arrival, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela.

The president was accompanied by a large delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with the talks to be chaired by Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has said that the summit is seen as an indication of deepening ties between the two nations.