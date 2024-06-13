South Africa's Constitutional Court has rejected former President Jacob Zuma's "urgent" application seeking the postponement of presidential election scheduled for Friday.

Zuma, who is the leader of uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK), had alleged vote irregularities in the May 29 parliamentary elections.

MK, which bagged 58 parliamentary seats, came third in the polls, behind the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the opposition Democratic Alliance party (DA).

On Wednesday evening, South Africa's top court ruled that MK party's application was a "self-created" urgency and it lacked merit.

'Failed to produce evidence'

According to the constitutional court, MK failed to show how "it will suffer irreparable harm if the interdict is not granted."

The court further said MK party failed to produce evidence supporting its claim that the May 29 elections were manipulated.

South Africa's 400 member of parliaments will vote for president on Friday, with the winner needing at least 201 votes.

ANC scored 40% in the recent elections, forcing it to seek coalition partners to form government.

