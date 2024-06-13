AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in DRC attack by suspected Daesh-linked rebels
Bodies found on the road in the latest spate of attacks in eastern DR Congo that has been blamed on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Dozens killed in DRC attack by suspected Daesh-linked rebels
The militants in eastern Congo killed more than 80 in a week. Photo / Reuters
June 13, 2024

At least 42 people were killed by suspected militants in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, two officials from the local administration said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday in the village of Mayikengo in Lubero territory, the officials said.

A spokesman for Congo's army in the region confirmed the attack and said a statement would be issued later.

The attack mirrors a similar incursion earlier this week on villages in the same province attributed to the insurgents that killed at least 80 people.

Lubero administrator Alain Kiwewa said a toll of between 20 and 30 had been reported on Thursday morning, adding that the number was provisional and expected to increase.

Daesh links

He blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group affiliated to Daesh that started as a Ugandan insurgency but has operated from the jungles of eastern Congo for almost three decades.

Another local official, sector chief Macaire Sivikunula, told Reuters earlier on Thursday that 25 people were killed including six women. He also blamed the ADF.

He later added that 17 other bodies were found on a road that led to a village market.

The assailants asked residents to gather in a market for a meeting and then attacked the crowd with firearms and machetes, Sivikunula said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us