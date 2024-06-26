Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso arrived on Tuesday in the Russian capital on a five-day visit.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that Nguesso arrived in Moscow, where he was greeted by a guard of honor after arriving at one of the capital's airports.

The report further said Nguesso will be holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the visit, which will last until Saturday.

Nguesso's visit comes weeks after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Central African nation earlier this month.

