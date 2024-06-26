AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Congo-Brazzaville leader arrives in Russia for talks with Putin
President Denis Sassou Nguesso is Russia   on a five-day visit.
Congo-Brazzaville leader arrives in Russia for talks with Putin
President Denis Sassou Nguesso visit signals strengthening of ties with Russia.  Photo / AFP / File
June 26, 2024

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso arrived on Tuesday in the Russian capital on a five-day visit.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that Nguesso arrived in Moscow, where he was greeted by a guard of honor after arriving at one of the capital's airports.

The report further said Nguesso will be holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the visit, which will last until Saturday.

Nguesso's visit comes weeks after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Central African nation earlier this month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us