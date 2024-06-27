AFRICA
Putin hosts Congo-Brazzaville leader Nguesso for talks
President Putin presented his Congolese counterpart with the Order of Honour, a state award of the Russian Federation.
President Vladimir Putin presents the Order of Honor to President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. Photo / Tass / Others
June 27, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso pledged to oppose neocolonialism in any form as the two met in Moscow on Thursday.

Denis Sassou Nguesso called relations with Russia "friendly and solidary," and expressed gratitude for its help in the fight against colonialism, noting that this struggle continues.

The Congolese leader pledged to make efforts to take relations with Russia to a new level and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation.

For his part, Putin emphasized that Russia prioritizes the development of ties with African countries, praising Nguesso's personal contribution to the enhancement of bilateral ties.

Bolster ties

Russia has worked to bolster ties with African countries in recent years.

"You have participated in two Russia-Africa summits. You are making the necessary efforts to develop our cooperation in all areas. I am referring to the political level, where (relations) have been developing noticeably recently, and trade and economic ties," he added.

Putin also thanked Nguesso for the coordination in international affairs.

Ahead of the meeting, Putin presented Nguesso with the Order of Honour, a state award of the Russian Federation.

SOURCE:AA
