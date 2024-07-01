Libya's Tripoli-based government reopened the Ras Ijdir border crossing with Tunisia on Monday after a three-month closure.

Interior Minister Emad Trabulsi said his forces and army troops cooperate "to entirely secure the crossing."

"We are now securing the Libyan border from Al-Assa to Wazen. Through this region, the Libyan economy was being drained through smuggling," he added during a press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Khaled Nouri.

"Today, with the help of the Libyan army, this border area is completely controlled and secured," he added.

Security agreement

Trabulsi said his ministry will seek to secure and reopen the al-Dabdab crossing with Algeria.

On June 12, the Tripoli-based government signed a security agreement with Tunisia to reopen the Ras Ijdir crossing.

The crossing was closed on March 19 following clashes between Libyan government forces and gunmen.

