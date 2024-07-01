AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Libya opens border with Tunisia after three-month closure
The Libyan government has reopened its border with Tunisia at the Ras Ijdir crossing.
Libya opens border with Tunisia after three-month closure
On June 12,  2024, Libya signed a security agreement with Tunisia to reopen the Ras Ijdir crossing. / Photo: AFP
July 1, 2024

Libya's Tripoli-based government reopened the Ras Ijdir border crossing with Tunisia on Monday after a three-month closure.

Interior Minister Emad Trabulsi said his forces and army troops cooperate "to entirely secure the crossing."

"We are now securing the Libyan border from Al-Assa to Wazen. Through this region, the Libyan economy was being drained through smuggling," he added during a press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Khaled Nouri.

"Today, with the help of the Libyan army, this border area is completely controlled and secured," he added.

Security agreement

Trabulsi said his ministry will seek to secure and reopen the al-Dabdab crossing with Algeria.

On June 12, the Tripoli-based government signed a security agreement with Tunisia to reopen the Ras Ijdir crossing.

The crossing was closed on March 19 following clashes between Libyan government forces and gunmen.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us