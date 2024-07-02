Tuesday, July 2, 2024

05:17 GMT — Israel has carried out fresh strikes in southern Gaza forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee after the army once again ordered the evacuation of certain densely populated areas.

Witnesses have reported multiple strikes in and around the city of Khan Younis, where eight people were killed and more than 30 were wounded, according to a medical source and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

05:33 GMT — Australia suspends lawmaker for supporting Palestinian state

Australian ruling Labor Party Senator Fatima Payman has said that the prime minister's decision to suspend her from the party’s caucus indefinitely had left her in "exile.”

Payman, who faced suspension after supporting a motion in parliament to recognize a Palestinian state, said she had lost all contact with her caucus colleagues, SBS News reported.

She said she was excluded from caucus meetings, committees, internal caucus chats and whip bulletins.

06:05 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attack ships linked to Israel, US, UK

Yemen’s Houthi group has announced that they carried out military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and Indian Ocean in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement, the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said its fighters targeted vessels “linked with the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel” with cruise missiles and achieved direct hits.

It noted that it attacked the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea, the British landing ship “Anvil Point” in the Indian Ocean and the vessel Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean Sea, without specifying which country it was associated with.

06:15 GMT —Patients flee Khan Younis hospital ahead of Israeli reinvasion

Medical and technical teams have begun evacuating patients from Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis city ahead of a possible Israeli reinvasion.

Medical teams started evacuating patients, wounded people and some of the hospital's medical equipment as the hospital is located in one of the areas where residents received text ultimatums from Israel to flee again to another location.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that the medical teams moved several patients and wounded people to Nasser Hospital in central Khan Younis.

06:22 GMT — Houthis target ships in three seas and ocean amid Gaza war

Yemen's Houthis have claimed to gave conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel."

In the first operation, "Israeli ship MSC Unific was targeted in the Arabian Sea," Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's spokesperson said.

"A US oil tanker Delonix" was also targeted in a second operation that was carried out in the Red Sea "for the second time this week," he added.

06:30 GMT — Russia pokes holes in US resolution on Gaza

Russia's permanent representative to the UN has criticised a US-backed three-phase ceasefire plan for Gaza, saying it lacks details for its implementation.

Vassily Nebenzia held a news conference after Russia took over the presidency of the Security Council in July, and responded to Anadolu Agency's question on the implementation of the resolution that supports the truce proposal announced by US President Joe Biden, with 14 votes in favour and Russia abstaining on June 10.

Emphasising that an "unequivocal, immediate and verifiable ceasefire" must be demanded by the Security Council first, Nebenzia said the US proposal did not clearly address the issue of the truce.

