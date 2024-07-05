AFRICA
UN: 4.5 million people internally displaced in Ethiopia
Displacement is primarily due to conflicts persisting in northern and central regions of the country, coupled with climatic conditions, says UNOCHA.
The report stressed the need for sustained support and durable solutions. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 5, 2024

Ethiopia is grappling with a severe internal displacement crisis, with an estimated 4.5 million people forced from their homes primarily due to conflict as of June, a UN report has said.

The Somali, Oromia and Tigray regions are the most affected, according to the report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday, with many displaced for prolonged periods.

Over half of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been uprooted for more than a year, while an additional 23 percent have been displaced for two to four years and 11 percent for five years or more.

Durable solutions

Efforts to mitigate the crisis have facilitated the return of 3.3 million IDPs to their areas of origin since January 2022. However, the total number of internally displaced persons remains high due to ongoing conflicts and climatic crises that have exacerbated the situation.

The report stressed the need for sustained support and durable solutions, including facilitating returns where security conditions permit, supporting local integration and maintaining robust monitoring systems.

Ethiopia's displacement crisis remains a significant humanitarian concern, the report noted, with continued conflict driving instability and displacement across the country.

SOURCE:AA
