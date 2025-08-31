A former Israeli commander cancelled his trip to South Africa on Sunday over fears of being arrested due to his role in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, according to local media.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that Major General Doron Almog, the head of the Jewish Agency for Israel, scrapped his planned visit to South Africa, where he was set to meet the local Jewish community there.

In late 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Tel Aviv of committing a genocide and war crimes in Gaza, in violation of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Almog served as the commander of the Southern Command in the Israeli army between 2000 and 2003, before his appointment as the chair of the executive in the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Arrest warrant in Britain

The Jewish Agency for Israel is a public body established in August 1929 to serve as the executive arm of the Zionist movement, tasked with encouraging Jewish migration to the Palestinian lands.