AFRICA
2 min read
At least seven people killed, 71 others injured in RSF attacks on El-Fasher: doctors
Seven civilians were killed and 71 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary RSF in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, local doctors said on Sunday.
At least seven people killed, 71 others injured in RSF attacks on El-Fasher: doctors
El-Fasher has witnessed frequent armed attacks, especially from the paramilitary RSF in recent months. / Photo: AA
August 31, 2025

Seven civilians were killed and 71 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, local doctors said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Sudanese Doctors Network denounced the civilian killings as a “massacre,” warning that the situation in the city amounts to “an integrated genocide, involving bombardment, siege, and systematic starvation of residents.”

It held the RSF responsible for the attack and called on the international community and local authorities to take “urgent and immediate action to halt the shelling and open safe humanitarian corridors.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Preceding attacks

Recommended

On Thursday, the medical group said that 24 people were killed and 55 others injured in RSF artillery shelling targeting a marketplace and the Awlad al-Rif neighbourhood in El-Fasher.

Local committees and authorities in El-Fasher have repeatedly accused the RSF of responsibility for artillery attacks and repeated assaults on the city, which has been under siege since May 10, 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city that serves as the hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur’s five states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us