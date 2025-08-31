Seven civilians were killed and 71 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, local doctors said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Sudanese Doctors Network denounced the civilian killings as a “massacre,” warning that the situation in the city amounts to “an integrated genocide, involving bombardment, siege, and systematic starvation of residents.”

It held the RSF responsible for the attack and called on the international community and local authorities to take “urgent and immediate action to halt the shelling and open safe humanitarian corridors.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Preceding attacks