West African junta leaders in Niger for first joint Sahel summit
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger shifted away from former colonial ruler France, expelling French troops, and turned towards Russia.
The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a charter on a new defence alliance in September 2023. / Others
July 5, 2024

Military-led Burkina Faso's president landed in Niger on Friday afternoon for the first summit between leaders of a new Sahel bloc on Saturday, an AFP journalist saw.

Ibrahim Traore was welcomed at Niamey international airport by Abdourahamane Tiani, leader of the Nigerien military regime that overthrew civilian president Mohamed Bazoum almost a year ago.

Tiani will also host Malian Colonel Assimi Goita, arriving on Saturday morning.

The Burkinabe presidency said "the fight against terrorism" and the "consolidation of cooperation" will be on Saturday's agenda, given the deadly insurgency the three countries face.

Waving flags

Many of Niamey's residents lined the official route to cheer the Burkinabe captain, waving flags of the three countries.

Saturday's summit in Niger's capital Niamey will be the first between the military leaders of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), set up in September.

The trio left the wider Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc in January, alleging it was manipulated by France and not providing enough anti-insurgent support.

ECOWAS leaders will themselves be meeting at a summit in Nigeria on Sunday to discuss relations with the AES.

Anti-insurgent efforts

In early March AES announced joint anti-insurgent efforts, though they did not specify details.

The trio has shifted away from former colonial ruler France, expelling French troops, and turned towards Russia.

They have made sovereignty a guiding principle of their governance and aim to create a common currency.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been facing a deadly insurgency for years, particularly in the so-called "three borders" zone, where groups linked to the Islamic State have killed civilians and soldiers in attacks and displaced millions of people.

SOURCE:AFP
