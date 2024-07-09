By Sadiq Bhat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's uncompromising stance on Gaza is hindering a crucial ceasefire deal announced by US, experts suggest, saying Netanyahu's office has articulated a set of non-negotiable principles in the last few days, casting a shadow over the fragile progress of ongoing negotiations.

"Netanyahu's rhetoric directly contradicts Biden's ceasefire proposal, as his unwavering goal of the total elimination of Hamas makes the idea of a ceasefire paradoxical," Dr Luigi Daniele, who teaches the Law of Armed Conflicts at Nottingham Law School, told TRT World.

"Netanyahu's goal, it appears, is wiping out Hamas, which makes a ceasefire with an erased entity impossible."

Framed as essential security and political prerequisites, these rigid conditions are poised to obstruct a sustainable resolution, analysts cautioned. Netanyahu's stringent demands, they opined, are likely to stymie the possibility of a ceasefire agreement, as Hamas is expected to reject any additional requirements.

Daniele highlighted the impracticality of Netanyahu's vision, echoing Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari's view that eradicating Hamas is not feasible. According to Daniele, Hamas is perceived more as a symbol of Palestinian resistance rather than just an organisation.

Committing international crimes

Rachel Williams, a Distinguished Scholar of International Law and Middle Eastern Affairs and Senior Research Fellow of comparative jurisprudence, also emphasised that Netanyahu's non-negotiable strategy is likely to obstruct the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Netanyahu has recently outlined a series of non-negotiable principles, casting doubt on the progress of ongoing negotiations. These principles, which are framed as essential security and political requirements, suggest a rigid stance that may complicate the path to a sustainable ceasefire," Williams told TRT World.

Despite new momentum and optimism from Israeli negotiators and US officials around a ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the reality on the ground remains challenging, and although Hamas has expressed willingness to compromise key sticking points, yet the agreement may still be elusive.

Daniele suggested that Netanyahu's reluctance to end the conflict might be driven by his domestic political motives.

"It seems the Israeli government and many critical Israeli observers concur, wants to prolong the war to extend its political life. Netanyahu knows that if the (Gaza) war ends, elections will have to take place, potentially ending his tenure," he explained.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing electoral considerations in both Israel and the US.

Daniele pointed out that there is a significant element of "electoral campaign double-speak" at play here. "Biden administration should have, according to the US and international laws, suspended weapon shipments to Israel. It's undeniable that US weapons have been used against international law, committing international crimes," he critiqued.

Williams, meanwhile, underscored the intransigence from Tel Aviv, exacerbating the complexity of reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

"The rigid stance of Netanyahu's office raises concerns about prolonged conflict and instability in the region," she said.

A sustainable resolution

There are several intertwined political, legal, and strategic factors at play here that require careful navigation to avoid further escalation and to strive toward a sustainable resolution.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Sunday, underscoring that any Gaza ceasefire deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until all war objectives are achieved, casting aspersions on the progress of the US-mediated plan to end the nine-month war.

Hamas is willing to reconsider its demand for Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza before agreeing to a temporary truce. This would also initiate a process to release hostages still held in Gaza.

Despite Hamas accepting a pivotal part of the proposal, Israeli consultations continue on the three-phase plan presented by US President Joe Biden and mediated by Qatar and Egypt, aiming to end the hostilities and secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Despite efforts, significant differences persist between the two sides, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged on Monday.

Amid ongoing negotiations, the violence in Gaza showed no signs of abating. Israeli military renewed its exodus ultimatum for several districts — including Sabra, Remal, Tal al-Hawa and Daraj neighborhoods — in Gaza City, with residents reporting the alarming sounds of tank shells and drone gunfire.

As Gaza bleeds under Israel's relentless assault since October 2023, the toll has been staggering: 38,193 Palestinians killed, mostly women and children. Another 87,903 are wounded, while over 10,000 remain buried in the rubble, as per conservative estimates.

The International Court of Justice, which holds jurisdiction under the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide for cases involving allegations of genocide, said in January this year that Israel's actions in Gaza may constitute "plausible genocide", underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire to avert further atrocities.

"President Biden needs to pressure Netanyahu to stop obstructing the ceasefire deal and finalise it immediately," Williams added.

