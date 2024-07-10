BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Morocco tourist arrivals increase
Morocco registered a considerable increase in the number of tourists between January and June 2024.
In 2023, Morocco welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists. / Photo: AP
July 10, 2024

The number of tourists visiting Morocco in the first six months in 2024 grew to 7.4 million, up 14% compared with the same period last year, Morocco's tourism ministry said on Wednesday.

Last year, the country welcomed a record 14.5 million tourists.

It expects to attract 17.5 million tourists in 2026 and 26 million by 2030, when Morocco will co-host the World Cup together with Spain and Portugal, according to official figures.

Tourism accounts for 7% of Morocco's gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency.

SOURCE:Reuters
