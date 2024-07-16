By Charles Mgbolu

Multi-award-winning Ugandan gospel singer George Lubega Timothy, known by Exodus, has expressed gratitude for the support received after sharing about his struggle with depression.

Exodus revealed in March that he has been managing the mental condition since 2013, after the death of his mother.

The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram that he is grateful to all who “heard my cry about mental health awareness in Uganda.”

“I welcome all of you willing to partner with us on this pandemic as we break the stigma & silence about the rise of mental illness in Uganda,” he added to his Instagram message.

Tragic loss

Exodus says he took a break from music but found solace in alcohol and drugs that almost cost his life.

"My struggles began in 2013 when I lost my dear mom. At that time, we discovered she had stage four cancer. When she passed away, I lost my job, my house, and my cars,” Exodus said in a post in March.

After his rehabilitation, Exodus says he is now inspired to help others going through similar situations.

“I’m on a campaign to create awareness so the public can get to learn what mental health is or issues that deal and concern with thoughts.

Mental health scourge

Exodus has won Best Uganda Male artiste in Groove and Olive Gospel Music Awards at least 10 times, and his revelation on mental health resonated with many young Ugandans.

According to the American Psychological Association, Uganda is ranked among the top six countries in Africa in rates of depressive disorders.

The Ugandan health ministry and the Uganda Counselling Association also adds an estimated 14 million Ugandans suffer from a form of mental disorder.

“Many people are going through the same challenge but fear opening up based on how the public will judge them, especially those in the creative arts. The mental health issue is a global pandemic that we have not embraced yet,” Exodus said.

