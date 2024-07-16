Nigeria has repatriated 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

According to a statement signed by NEMA’s North Central Zonal Director, Bashir Idris Garga, the returnees have been profiled and documented by government agencies.

“The returnees were profiled and documented by the relevant agencies and sensitised to behave with decorum and responsibility on their return to Nigeria. The Federal Government urges all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country,” said NEMA.

The statement did not give reasons why they were repatriated.

Visa ban lift

This news comes hours after an announcement from Nigerian authorities that visa restrictions imposed on Nigerians from the UAE had been lifted with immediate effect.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022 after Dubai's Emirates Airline suspended flights between the countries due to an inability to repatriate funds from Nigeria.

Nigeria's central bank has since cleared a backlog of around $137 million in foreign exchange owed to international airlines.

