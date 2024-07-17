A 24-year-old Nigerian has broken a world record by continuously playing a soccer video game for more than three days.

Oside Oluwole played the longest videogame marathon for 75 hours, beating a previous record of 50 hours, set by England’s David Whitefoot in 2022.

"Thrilled to officially announce that I’m now the Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest Video Marathon Playing a Football Soccer Game” using Dream League Soccer 2023 for 75 hours, surpassing the previous record by an incredible 25 hours!" an excited Oluwole writes on Instagram.

The feat has been confirmed by Guinness World Records.

"No one in the past has broken this record by such a large margin as Oside has. It was first set in 2010 with a time of 24 hours and gradually increased to 50 hours after being beaten seven times in 11 years,'' GWR says in a report on Tuesday.

Oluwole, known in the online gaming world as "Khoded,” is a qualified biochemist who currently works as a car dealer.

He says he attempted the record to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode, in south-west Nigeria.

Oluwole played Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone, which he connected to a TV screen, playing over 500 matches, the Guinness World Record said.

Like all 'longest marathon' records, he had five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming, during which he could eat, sleep, or use the toilet.

“I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest. It wasn’t an easy task, but I must say it was all fun,” Oluwole tells GWR.

Oluwole says he was inspired to undertake this challenge by Chef Hilda Baci, whose record-breaking cook-a-thon captivated Nigeria last year.

"This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my incredible family... Your constant belief in me fueled my determination every step of the way," Oluwole adds.

