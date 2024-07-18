WORLD
US President Biden contracts COVID for 3rd time
Biden was forced to cancel a speech to a union representing Latino workers who will be crucial for his election bid.
Doctors say Biden's symptoms remain mild. Photo: Reuters  / Others
July 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms on Wednesday, shortly after conceding he would consider dropping his reelection bid if doctors diagnosed him with a serious medical condition.

The 81-year-old Democrat gave reporters the thumbs up and said, "I feel good," as he cut short a trip to Las Vegas and flew to his beach home in Delaware to go into isolation, which will take him off the campaign trail for days.

Biden thanked well-wishers on X, adding that "I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people."

The infection comes at a critical moment for Biden's campaign, with the president seeking to show he is up to the job after a disastrous debate performance against rival Donald Trump sparked concerns about his health and calls from some Democrats for him to step aside.

Tumultuous White House race

It is also the latest development in a tumultuous few days in an already frenetic White House race that saw Trump survive an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

Biden was forced to cancel a speech to a union representing Latino workers who will be crucial for his election bid, having attended a campaign event earlier in the day and given a radio interview.

His spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Biden was vaccinated and boosted, was now taking the COVID medication Paxlovid, and "continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said Biden had complained of suffering from a runny nose, a cough, and "general malaise," and after attending the campaign event, he tested positive.

"His symptoms remain mild," O'Connor said, adding that Biden's respiratory rate, temperature, and blood oxygen levels all remained normal.

'Pass the torch'

Biden has so far refused to drop out and blamed his debate debacle, when he appeared tired and confused, on a bad cold and jet lag.

But US broadcaster ABC News reported Wednesday that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had told Biden over the weekend that it would be "better for the country if he were to bow out," in what would be a fatal blow.

A spokesperson for Schumer played down the report, saying, "Unless ABC's source is Senator Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden, the reporting is idle speculation."

SOURCE:AFP
