Kenya queries US-based Ford Foundation over protest 'funding'
In a letter to Ford Foundation, the Kenyan government demands explanation over disbursement of funds to 'non-state actors' by the US-based organisation amid anti-government protests.
The anti-tax protests in Kenya has left dozens of people dead. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 20, 2024

The Kenyan government has put US-based Ford Foundation on notice, questioning its funding practices following the recent deadly anti-government protests that have swept the nation.

In a letter addressed to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, the government raised concerns about substantial funds disbursed to various non-state actors involved in the protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

The letter from Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei detailed how the Ford Foundation had disbursed approximately $5.78 million to various grantees, including Africa Uncensored Limited, Women's Link Worldwide, and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, between April 2023 and May 2024.

'Funding chaos'

The government said it was "deeply concerned" by an expedited $1.49 million in funding over the last month alone, which is when protests in Kenya were at their peak.

President William Ruto has alleged that these funds were used to fuel the protests, which have been characterised by violence and attempts to destabilize the democratically elected government.

Speaking on Sunday in Swahili, Kenyan leader Ruto said: "I want to ask the people at the Ford Foundation, what benefit do they gain from funding chaos?"

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave," he added.

Ruto under pressure

The letter called for the Ford Foundation to provide detailed accounts of its funding activities and compliance with its non-lobbying policy.

Ruto's administration is under intense scrutiny following weeks of violent demonstrations that resulted in at least 50 deaths and widespread property damage.

Despite partial concessions by the government, the protests escalated, with demonstrators accusing the administration of failing to address economic hardships and allegations of extrajudicial killings.

SOURCE:AA
