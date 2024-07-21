Angola's new national minimum wage of 70,000 kwanzas ($80) for a majority of the employed people will take effect in September.

At the same time, the minimum monthly wage for people in the micro enterprises and startups has been set at 50,000 kwanzas ($60).

The announcement is contained in a presidential decree published in the country's official gazette on Friday.

The notice, signed by President Joao Lourenco, further said the minimum monthly wage will increase to 100,000 kwanzas ($115) in a year's time, from September 2024.

Civil servants

The president said the increment has been occasioned by current economic conditions, which have seen a spike in the prices of basic commodities, especially food.

The new increment comes three months after Angola raised the minimum monthly net salary for all civil servants to 100,000 kwanzas ($115).

