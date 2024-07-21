BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Angola's new minimum wage to take effect in September
Angola's new minimum wage of 70,000 kwanzas ($80) per month will take effect in September 2024.
Angola's president says the minimum wage increment has been occasioned by cost of living challenges. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2024

Angola's new national minimum wage of 70,000 kwanzas ($80) for a majority of the employed people will take effect in September.

At the same time, the minimum monthly wage for people in the micro enterprises and startups has been set at 50,000 kwanzas ($60).

The announcement is contained in a presidential decree published in the country's official gazette on Friday.

The notice, signed by President Joao Lourenco, further said the minimum monthly wage will increase to 100,000 kwanzas ($115) in a year's time, from September 2024.

Civil servants

The president said the increment has been occasioned by current economic conditions, which have seen a spike in the prices of basic commodities, especially food.

The new increment comes three months after Angola raised the minimum monthly net salary for all civil servants to 100,000 kwanzas ($115).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
