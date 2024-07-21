Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday he will "remedy the damage" he attributed to President Joe Biden shortly after Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of president by lies, fake news, and not leaving his basement," the former president said on his platform, Truth Social.

Trump claimed that people around Biden, including his doctor and media, knew that Biden was not capable of being president.

"And he wasn't – And now, look what he's done to our country, with millions of people coming across our border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly."

Biden endorses VP Kamala Harris

Biden announced his withdrawal in a statement.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," Biden said on X.

Biden offered his "full support and endorsement" for Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as presidential candidate in the coming elections to be held on November 5.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said Democrat Party's prospects are no better now with Harris, who she said co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration and also called for Biden's resignation from the presidency.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

'Biden's fitness'

Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader, said on X that "Democrats and their partners in the media maligned Americans who questioned the president's fitness based on what they saw with their own eyes as conspiracy theorists" for years.

"Every single one of these people — especially Vice President Harris — who participated in this cover-up must answer for their involvement," Scalise said.

"It is not just Biden-Harris who have been polling so poorly, it is their entire administration's failed, extreme agenda that is crushing hardworking families, causing record inflation, the worst border crisis in our lifetime, and chaos around the world," he said.

