BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Egypt cuts foreign debt by $14b in five months
The Egyptian government has said it cut foreign debt by up to $14 billion in the first five months of 2024.
Egypt cuts foreign debt by $14b in five months
Egypt quadrupled its debt over the last nine years. / Photo: Getty Images
July 22, 2024

Egypt reduced its external debt by $14 billion in the five months to end-May, the sharpest such decline in the country's history, a statement released on Monday by Egypt's press centre said.

The country's external debt fell to $154 billion as of the end of May from $168 billion at the end of December, according to the statement which quoted an unnamed high-level source at the central bank.

Egypt quadrupled its debt over the last nine years to help fund a new capital, build infrastructure, buy weapons and support an overvalued currency.

The government agreed on an $8 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund in March. It also sold a large tract of prime Mediterranean coastline to Abu Dhabi for $35 billion in February.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us