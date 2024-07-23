BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Kenya submits new economic plan to IMF amid protesters' fury
The government's economic policies and programmes will be considered by the IMF board at the end of August, says chief minister
Youth-led protests broke out a month ago to demand that President William Ruto steps down.  / Photo: AFP
July 23, 2024

Kenya has submitted an economic repair plan to the International Monetary Fund and it expects the fund's board to review it for approval at a meeting at the end of August, the country's chief minister has said.

Kenya has been forced to rapidly draw up new spending cuts after widespread youth-led protests against tax hikes previously put forward by President William Ruto's government left at least 50 people dead.

"The Treasury has had a very robust engagement with the International Monetary Fund, even in the midst of the challenges we have been facing," Musalia Mudavadi, the chief minister, told parliament's budget committee in remarks seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

He said the government has presented its economic policies and programmes plan to the fund, and it will be considered by the IMF board at the end of August.

"It is our desire and hope that Kenya's proposition will receive favourable consideration so that we can move beyond the challenges that we are facing," Mudavadi told the panel of lawmakers.

SOURCE:Reuters
