South Africa's trade minister said on Tuesday he is confident his country will maintain preferential trade status with the US despite concerns in Washington over its foreign policy including a strong pro-Palestinian stance.

Parks Tau was in Washington last week to lobby for renewal of the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and South Africa's continued participation in the programme, which provides duty-free access to the US.

South Africa has come under fire by some US lawmakers for its relationship with Russia and its criticism of Israel in the Gaza conflict. It could lose eligibility for AGOA if it were determined to be undermining US foreign policy interests.

"I am confident that AGOA will continue and that South Africa will stay in AGOA," Tau told a press briefing.

'Close eye'

"We will keep a close eye on the process and will continue to lobby," he said, adding that further engagements were needed even though they had received a "relatively warm reception."

US trade officials said on Monday that they had positive discussions with the South African delegation.

"I think it was clear that our partners in South Africa have heard the concerns that were raised and there has been close engagement on multiple levels," the US State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Joy Basu said.

AGOA is due to expire next year and President Joe Biden supports its renewal, but the US election in November and possibility of a Donald Trump presidency introduces uncertainty.

US-South Africa relations

Tau said that ideally the legislation would be renewed before the vote though US officials have said that is unlikely.

An annual review of each country's eligibility is underway.

Separately, the US House of Representatives last month voted in favour of a bill that would require a full review of the US relationship with South Africa, citing concerns about ties to Russia and China and accusing it of supporting Palestinian group Hamas.

The bill would still need to pass the Senate and be signed by the president to become law.

Western nations are also unhappy with South Africa for failing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has sought to position itself as a neutral mediator.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.