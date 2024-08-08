AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ukraine denies Niger's 'groundless' claims of backing terrorists
This week, Niger and Mali made separate announcements that they were cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine, both accusing it of supporting terrorism in the Sahel region.
Ukraine denies Niger's 'groundless' claims of backing terrorists
Niger has vowed to protect its sovereignty against Western influence. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 8, 2024

Ukraine on Thursday said that Niger’s accusations toward itself are “groundless and untrue,” as the West African nation decided to cut its diplomatic ties with Kyiv over its alleged support of Malian “terrorist groups.”

“The accusations against Ukraine made in the statement of the representative of the government of this country (Niger) do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue,” said a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Expressing that Kyiv took note of Niger’s decision to cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine, the statement said the country resolutely rejects the accusations against it of allegedly "supporting international terrorism,” as well as “violating the UN Charter and international law."

Ukraine argued that it assumed the decision to be a “gesture of solidarity" with those that have chosen the “path of rapprochement” with Russia, which it accused of spreading “chaos and confrontation” around the world, including in the African continent.

'No evidence'

“It is regrettable that Niger's authorities decided to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting any investigations into the incident in Mali and without providing any evidence that would relate to the reasons for such a move,” the statement also said.

It added that Kyiv is determined to continue building mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the basis of certain points, including non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sov ereignty and territorial integrity, and the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

On Tuesday, Niger announced an “immediate” end to its diplomatic ties with Ukraine over Kyiv’s alleged support of Malian “terrorist groups,” and that the matter would be referred to the UN Security Council as a case of “Ukrainian aggression.”

Niger’s decision follows that of neighboring Mali on Sunday, which said it cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine after a military official suggested Kyiv had played a role in fighting near the Algerian border last month.

Wagner losses

Dozens of Malian soldiers were killed in clashes. Soldiers of the Wagner paramilitary group also suffered losses.

The West African nation has moved closer to Russia in recent years. Wagner is said to have been operating in the country since late 2021, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers.

Ukraine rejected Mali’s accusations, and defined its decision to cut diplomatic ties as “short-sighted and hasty."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us