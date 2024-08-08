Ukraine on Thursday said that Niger’s accusations toward itself are “groundless and untrue,” as the West African nation decided to cut its diplomatic ties with Kyiv over its alleged support of Malian “terrorist groups.”

“The accusations against Ukraine made in the statement of the representative of the government of this country (Niger) do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue,” said a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Expressing that Kyiv took note of Niger’s decision to cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine, the statement said the country resolutely rejects the accusations against it of allegedly "supporting international terrorism,” as well as “violating the UN Charter and international law."

Ukraine argued that it assumed the decision to be a “gesture of solidarity" with those that have chosen the “path of rapprochement” with Russia, which it accused of spreading “chaos and confrontation” around the world, including in the African continent.

'No evidence'

“It is regrettable that Niger's authorities decided to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting any investigations into the incident in Mali and without providing any evidence that would relate to the reasons for such a move,” the statement also said.

It added that Kyiv is determined to continue building mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the basis of certain points, including non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sov ereignty and territorial integrity, and the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

On Tuesday, Niger announced an “immediate” end to its diplomatic ties with Ukraine over Kyiv’s alleged support of Malian “terrorist groups,” and that the matter would be referred to the UN Security Council as a case of “Ukrainian aggression.”

Niger’s decision follows that of neighboring Mali on Sunday, which said it cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine after a military official suggested Kyiv had played a role in fighting near the Algerian border last month.

Wagner losses

Dozens of Malian soldiers were killed in clashes. Soldiers of the Wagner paramilitary group also suffered losses.

The West African nation has moved closer to Russia in recent years. Wagner is said to have been operating in the country since late 2021, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers.

Ukraine rejected Mali’s accusations, and defined its decision to cut diplomatic ties as “short-sighted and hasty."

