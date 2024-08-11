Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations, regional tensions and global developments in a phone call with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud.

During the call on Sunday, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia, highlighting the ongoing partnership between the two nations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

The Turkish president assured that Türkiye will continue its efforts to mediate and resolve the tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in early July. As a result, the parties agreed to meet again for a second round on August 12.

Expressing hope about the second round of talks, Erdogan told his Somali counterpart that Türkiye is anticipating concrete results.

Erdogan on Saturday held a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, during which he underlined that steps to be taken by Ethiopia to eliminate Somalia’s concerns regarding its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity would facilitate the reconciliation process.

Tenisons over Somaliland port deal

Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked country in the world, lost its access to the sea following Eritrea’s de facto independence in 1991 and de jure independence in 1993. Access to the Red Sea has since remained a critical economic issue for Ethiopia.

Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia have simmered since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed a memorandum of understanding with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January.

The memorandum was to allow landlocked Ethiopia access to the sea through Somaliland, and in return, Ethiopia would recognise Somaliland as an independent country.

The statement sparked significant backlash from Somalia, which condemned it as an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On May 8, 2024, the Ethiopian premier’s Special Envoy Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, accompanied by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, Ethiopia sought Türkiye’s support regarding its conflict with Somalia. As a trusted intermediary, Türkiye, under President Erdogan’s directives, initiated mediation efforts.

The international community has commended Türkiye's efforts to establish a sustainable dialogue channel between the parties amidst rising regional tensions.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.