By Dayo Yussuf

Sport's greatest global spectacle, the Olympics, has long been appropriated by individuals, organisations and even countries to push causes and agendas from the podium for athletic excellence.

From the Cold War to contemporary times, there have been multiple instances of political interests, social activism, and banners infiltrating either select events at the Olympics or permeating the entire Games.

At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the then Nazi regime used the Games for propaganda, marring attempts to showcase Germany as a peaceful and powerful Germany.

Over three decades later, at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in a Black Power salute during the medal ceremony, drawing attention to civil rights issues and racial discrimination against Black people in the US.

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw the US lead a boycott in protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Over 60 countries didn't participate in the Games.

The erstwhile Soviet Union and its allies then boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Games, accentuating the tit-for-tat Cold War era.

In 2008, the Beijing Olympics became the stage for protests against China's alleged human rights record, particularly on Tibet and its treatment of ethnic minorities.

The 2021 Tokyo Games weren't bereft of activism either. American shot-put silver medallist Raven Saunders crossed her arms above her head on the podium, saying it represented "the intersection of where all oppressed people meet".

Legacy continues

The just-concluded Paris Olympics saw anti-Israel and anti-Russian sentiments being aired, highlighting the diversity of human perspectives and reinforcing the belief that local or cross-border issues will somehow claim a spot on the sporting stage.

"The Olympics is used as a platform by people who don't seem to be heard through other channels, or someone just looking for an opportunity to grab the attention of millions," Israel Saria, sports analyst, tells TRT Afrika.

"There is so much happening in this world, and many people take sides. Global politics is affecting all of them, so what better way than to express their opinions in front of huge gatherings?," Saria queries.

Global sports organisations operate systematically, with specific laws governing sports, athletes, and hosting decisions. But these are often influenced by geopolitics or individual political stances.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially reiterated its stance against the politicisation of sport, as outlined in its charter.

Just weeks before the Paris Olympics, the IOC said, “Recognising that sport occurs within the framework of society, sports organisations within the Olympic Movement shall apply political neutrality."

"The key aspect in this process is the host nation's culture," explains Saria. "For example, France has a set of cultural and social beliefs that differs from many other nations. They have leftist and far-right political views. So, whatever laws you set, the host country will always push its agendas, even if it means breaking your laws," Saria says.

Alchemy of sport

The Paris Olympics was bombarded with calls to ban the Israeli team from participating due to their government's atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza. Those calls were not heeded by the IOC.

The organisers also faced sharp criticism for their anti-hijab policy for French athletes, which Muslims saw as discrimination.

Then, there was the backlash after the opening ceremony, where the alleged parody of The Last Supper offended churches and Christian groups.

The organisers insisted the tableau against the backdrop of the Seine was meant to be a homage to the ancient Greek gods, but the damage was done.

Ripple effect

When politics strikes, and controversy supersedes sport, the first impact is usually financial and ideological.

"Sponsors don't like to be seen associated with anything controversial. In Paris, some big companies withdrew sponsorships following the opening ceremony controversy," Saria tells TRT Afrika.

In the long run, such controversies also affect individual athletes.

The challenge is in the numbers. An event like the Olympics involves over 11,000 athletes, and anything at this scale always provides an opportunity for issues to creep in.

Saria believes that while some athletes express their opinions openly and get applause from those who share their views, others seem cautious as they think about the impact on their careers especially regarding sponsorship deals.

