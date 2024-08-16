BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Namibia resumes South African poultry imports after 11-month ban
Namibia relies on imports mainly from South Africa to meet local demand.
Chickens are seen at a poultry farm at Hartbeesfontein, in the North West province, South Africa. Photo / Reuters / Others
August 16, 2024

Namibia has resumed imports of live poultry and birds from South Africa, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Namibia banned imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from neighbouring South Africa in September 2023, following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the country.

Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 metric tons of chicken every month, typically relying on imports mainly from South Africa.

The ministry also said it had suspended imports of live birds and uncooked poultry products from Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state following an outbreak of the avian Newcastle disease.

Consignments containing poultry products from the state packed in their final packaging on or after June 18, the date of suspension, will be sent back or destroyed at the importer's cost, Namibia's agriculture ministry said.

SOURCE:Reuters
