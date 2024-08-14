The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."

"A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The Emergency Committee's advice to me, and that of the @AfricaCDC, which yesterday declared a public health emergency of regional security, are aligned," he added.

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

Global response

According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.

"WHO is committed in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate the global response, working closely with each of the affected countries, and leveraging our on-the-ground presence, to prevent transmission, treat those infected, and save lives," Ghebreyesus said.

"To fund this work, WHO has developed a regional response plan, requiring an initial $15 million. We have released $1.45 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, and we plan to release more in the coming days. We are also appealing to donors to fund the rest of the response plan," he added.

